Two held for hunting mouse deer at STR

January 04, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who hunted a mouse deer or Indian chevrotain in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) were arrested here on Wednesday.

During patrol, forest personnel found them with the carcass. Inquiries revealed that the two, identified as M. Veeran, 22, and M. Ramanar, 27, both from Annakarai at Kinathuthotti, hunted the mouse deer with the help of three dogs. They were taken to the range office and a case was registered under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. They were produced at a court in Gobichettipalayam and were lodged at the district prison.

