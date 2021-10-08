Two held for hunting monitor lizards

Coimbatore

08 October 2021 00:02 IST

The Forest Department on Wednesday arrested two men who hunted monitor lizards within the limits of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. K. Rajendran (41) and K. Mani of Samakkal Nagar at Bilichi Goundanur hunted three monitor lizards from an area coming under Thadagam reserve forest of Tholampalayam east.

S. Selvaraj, forest range officer, launched an investigation and found the accused. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising