Two held for highway robbery in Tiruppur
Two persons were arrested for involvement in highway robbery near Avinashi, on Thursday.
According to the police, Dilkush Kumar, a native of Bihar who is working in a private firm nearby, was returning home with three of his friends in two-wheelers, in the early hours on May 27 th.
When they reached the roundabout, five persons blocked their way, threatened them and took away their two-wheelers, cash and mobile phone. Mr Kumar lodged a complaint at the Avinashi police station.
Following investigation, the Avinashi police arrested R. Mukesh (22) and P. Prabhakaran (22).
