Coimbatore

Two held for highway robbery in Tiruppur

Two persons were arrested for involvement in highway robbery near Avinashi, on Thursday.

According to the police, Dilkush Kumar, a native of Bihar who is working in a private firm nearby, was returning home with three of his friends in two-wheelers, in the early hours on May 27 th.

When they reached the roundabout, five persons blocked their way, threatened them and took away their two-wheelers, cash and mobile phone. Mr Kumar lodged a complaint at the Avinashi police station.

Following investigation, the Avinashi police arrested R. Mukesh (22) and P. Prabhakaran (22).


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2022 7:17:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-held-for-highway-robbery-in-tiruppur/article65490943.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY