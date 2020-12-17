Two held for duping Bengaluru firm of ₹98 lakh

COIMBATORE

17 December 2020 23:49 IST

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Coimbatore Rural Police on Thursday arrested two persons, who along with seven others, allegedly duped a Bengaluru-based firm of ₹98 lakh.

The arrested have been identified as Geetha Agarwal (37), resident of an apartment at Kavundampalayam, and Vijay Balaji (37) from S.S.K. Nagar at Sulur. DCB officials said that it had registered a case against the duo and seven others namely Vinooj, Noon Muhammed, Leena, Agarwal, Gurujeet, Ganesh Kumar and Abilash based on a complaint lodged by C. Rohit (54) from Bengaluru.

According to DCB, Mr. Rohit is the administrative director of ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd based in Bengaluru which supplies nitrile gloves to private hospitals and non-governmental organisations.

They said that Mr. Rohit's company placed an order with the firm named Blue Orchids run by Geetha Agarwal for the supply of nitrile gloves worth ₹1.10 crore in May this year. The payment was done through bank. However, according to DCB officials, the accused supplied used and substandard nitrile gloves to the Bengaluru firm and Mr. Rohit complained to DCB that that his firm was duped of ₹98 lakh.

Geetha Agarwal and Balaji were arrested during the course of the investigation on Thursday. They were produced before the sixth judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.