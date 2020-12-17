Two held for duping Bengaluru firm of ₹98 lakh

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Coimbatore Rural Police on Thursday arrested two persons, who along with seven others, allegedly duped a Bengaluru-based firm of ₹98 lakh.
The arrested have been identified as Geetha Agarwal (37), resident of an apartment at Kavundampalayam, and Vijay Balaji (37) from S.S.K. Nagar at Sulur. DCB officials said that it had registered a case against the duo and seven others namely Vinooj, Noon Muhammed, Leena, Agarwal, Gurujeet, Ganesh Kumar and Abilash based on a complaint lodged by C. Rohit (54) from Bengaluru.
According to DCB, Mr. Rohit is the administrative director of ACME Fitness Pvt Ltd based in Bengaluru which supplies nitrile gloves to private hospitals and non-governmental organisations.
They said that Mr. Rohit's company placed an order with the firm named Blue Orchids run by Geetha Agarwal for the supply of nitrile gloves worth ₹1.10 crore in May this year. The payment was done through bank. However, according to DCB officials, the accused supplied used and substandard nitrile gloves to the Bengaluru firm and Mr. Rohit complained to DCB that that his firm was duped of ₹98 lakh.
Geetha Agarwal and Balaji were arrested during the course of the investigation on Thursday. They were produced before the sixth judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath