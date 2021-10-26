Two held for destroying evidence linked to Kodanad case

Udhagamandalam

26 October 2021 00:41 IST

Two persons were arrested by the Nilgiris district police for helping to destroy evidence linking one of the accused to the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

According to police sources, C. Dhanapal (44) from Edappadi in Salem and R. Ramesh (34) from Attur in Salem have been arrested by the Sholur Mattam police. Dhanapal is the brother of C. Kanagaraj, who was employed as the driver of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and a prime accused in the Kodanad case.

Kanagaraj died in a road accident near Attur in April 2017, shortly after the break-in into the house of the former Chief Minister took place.

Mr. Dhanapal had claimed that there was foul play in his brother’s death in his testimony to the press and to the police.

Ramesh is also said to be related to Mr. Kanagaraj, and is said to have stayed close to the accident spot where Kanagaraj died.