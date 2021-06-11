Two held for child marriage

ERODE

11 June 2021 00:03 IST

A 25-year-old man who married a 16-year-old girl and the girl’s mother were arrested for performing child marriage.

Based on information, District Child Protection Unit officials visited the girl’s house at Ammapettai in the district on Wednesday.

Inquiries revealed that the girl’s mother took her to Moolapalayam village in Salem district and forcefully performed the marriage. It was revealed that the girl’s father was also kept in the dark regarding the marriage.

A complaint was lodged with the All Women Police Station at Bhavani and the police picked up the duo.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Both were arrested and lodged at prisons. The girl expressed her willingness to go with her father and she was sent with him.