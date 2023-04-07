ADVERTISEMENT

 Two held for burglary in Erode

April 07, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Two persons who decamped cash and jewellery from a house in the city on March 15 were arrested by the police here on Friday.

Manjula Devi, 55, of Geetha Nagar in Palayapalayam is involved in granite trading and is living alone. She left for Kolkata on March 8. When she returned home, she found the front door lock broken and 42 sovereign jewellery and ₹4.50 lakh missing. The Erode North police registered a case. CCTV footage revealed that two persons on a motorcycle entered the house and committed the crime. The police identified the accused as Guna, 22, and Naveen Kumar, 23, both from Bengaluru, against whom over 10 burglary cases were registered in Karnataka. The stolen items and two two-wheelers were recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US