Two held for burglaries

COIMBATORE

20 August 2020 22:37 IST

A special team of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Thursday arrested two men who were involved in various burglaries near Pollachi and recovered stolen jewellery worth around ₹ 24 lakh.

Muhammed Yasin (31) from Anamalai and K. Pandian (30) from Makinampatti were arrested by the team formed by Coimbatore rural superintendent of police Ara Arularasu to investigate cases that were pending in the limits of Pollachi east police station.

Advertising

Advertising

The police took the two men into custody from a place near the panchayat office at Suleeswaranpatti on Thursday morning.

When questioned, the accused confessed to the police about their involvement in a housebreak at Suleeswaranpatti, theft at a Tasmac outlet at Vanchiyapuram and a housebreak at Anbu Nagar on Pollachi – Palakkad Road.

The police recovered 55.5 sovereign of jewellery and ₹ 1.28 from them. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Four booked

The Perur police have registered a case against four persons on charges of aiding a 20-year-old man to get married. The police said A. Manikandan, Sathishkumar, Kumar and C.D. Manikandan helped the youth’s marriage with an 18-year-old girl from Theni on August 18. The police received specific information that the groom had not attained the legal age of marriage men - 21. The police registered a case against them under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Two held for flesh trade

The Mettupalayam police on Wednesday arrested two persons on charges of arranging flesh trade in a secret room of a lodge at Kallar on Udhagamandalam road. K. Mahendran (46) and R. Ganesh (36) from Vellore were arrested in a raid conducted by the police. Mahendran had taken the lodge on lease from its owner for a monthly rent of ₹ 50,000. The police said the accused arranged a secret room inside one of the rooms of the lodge for prostitution. A woman was rescued from the lodge. She was sent to a shelter for women.