Two held for boy’s murder

The Tiruppur District Police arrested two persons, including a minor girl, on charges of murdering an eight-year-old boy near Uthukuli here on Friday.

According to the police, Thangaraj of Sottagoundanpalayam near Uthukuli filed a complaint at Uthukuli police station on Thursday that his son T. Bhavanesh was missing.

The boy was playing near his residence and was missing since Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, a villager found the boy’s body with multiple injuries near a burial ground at Puthur Pallapalayam, nearly a km away from his residence.

Police personnel led by Uthukuli Police Inspector A. Thavamani visited the spot and recovered the body.

Tiruppur District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal visited the spot where the body was found.

Ms. Mittal said that according to preliminary investigations, the boy saw Ajithkumar (21) and a 17-year-old girl together on Thursday and allegedly threatened them that he would inform the elders about it.

Enraged, the duo allegedly abducted the child and murdered him using a broken glass bottle.

Ms. Mittal said that the boy’s grandparents, who came back from work, found the boy missing and informed his parents.

After post-mortem at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, the boy’s body was handed over to the family on Friday.