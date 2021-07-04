Two held for bid to sabotage train

Salem

04 July 2021 23:04 IST

The Government Railway police (GRP) on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of attempting to sabotage a goods train near Salem railway junction here. Police are investigating.

According to the railway police, during the early hours of Sunday, the loco pilot of the train noticed iron plates on the rail tracks about one km away from the railway junction and halted the train. He immediately alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the plates were removed from the track.

A team of RPF and GRP officials conducted searches on the premises and found similar plates lying outside a house near Kandhampatti here. The team found two persons moving in a suspicious manner and they were nabbed.

On inquiry, police found that the accused Vellaiyan and Govindaraj had allegedly stolen the iron plates from a construction site.

The two allegedly dropped the plates while crossing the railway tracks, after they panicked seeing an approaching train.

Salem GRP has registered a case.