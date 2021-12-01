Coimbatore

Two held for bid to break open ATM in Coimbatore

Two men from Rajasthan -- Shakeel (20) and Khalid (30) -- were arrested by the police when they were trying to break open an ATM of a nationalised bank at Chettipalayam here late on Monday.

Police said the office of the bank in Mumbai received an alert around 9.30 p.m. when the duo tried to open the ATM with a key. The bank immediately alerted the Chettipalayam Police about the break-in.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Muthukumar rushed to the spot. The police found Khalid attempting to steal cash from the machine while Shakeel stood guard outside. They apprehended the duo and took them to the station.

According to police, the two men said while being questioned that they had gone to Kerala to deliver a consignment at the warehouse of an e-commerce firm. While returning, they withdrew ₹ 20,000 from the ATM at Chettipalayam and then attempted to loot it.

They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.


