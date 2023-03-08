ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for attempt to encroach forest land in Salem

March 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who attempted to encroach upon a portion of forest land in Shevaroyan North Forest Range, were arrested by the Forest Department here recently.

K. Subramani, 67, and his brother K. Manickam, 50, from Mullikadu village in Pappireddipatti block in Dharmapuri district, trespassed into the forest land in Salem Forest Division and cleared the plants and bushes and set it on fire. They attempted to encroach the land and were picked up by the personnel. A case was registered and they were produced in the court and lodged at Salem Central Prison.

The District Forest Officer of Salem Division in a release warned that trespassers would be prosecuted as per provisions of Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, and asked people not to violate the law.

