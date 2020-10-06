Two held for assisting women in attack on mill supervisor near Palladam

Tiruppur

06 October 2020 23:37 IST

They were remanded in judicial custody

Palladam police, on Monday, arrested two men on charges of assisting two women in the attack on a supervisor of a private textile mill near Palladam here on September 14.

R. Jayaprakash (27) and S. Maheshkumar (28) allegedly assisted the women in the attack on A. Sivakumar (44), a supervisor in a mill in Perundurai, Erode, where one of the woman worked. The accused were remanded in judicial custody on Monday, a release issued by the Tiruppur District Police said.

According to police, one of the two women was relieved from duty “on medical grounds” by the mill management in July. The 24-year-old woman from Madurai district alleged that she was relieved by the company “due to the instigation” of Sivakumar.

On September 14, the woman invited him to Arulpuram near Palladam for her birthday celebration. There, she along with three others, allegedly tied up Sivakumar, threw chilli powder on his face and threatened him, the release claimed.

Conditional bail

Based on the complaints lodged by the two women and Sivakumar against each other, Palladam police arrested and remanded the three in judicial custody. The three accused were released on conditional bail. Investigations revealed that the two women arrived in Tiruppur on September 13 and allegedly planned the attack on Sivakumar in advance, according to the release.