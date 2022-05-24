Two held for abduction, sexual assault on minor girls in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting minor girls in two separate cases in the district.

According to the police, the parents of a Class VIII girl lodged a complaint at the Palladam police station on May 19 stating that their 13-year-old daughter was missing since the previous day. Inquiries revealed that a 27-year-old man had allegedly kidnapped the victim and raped her multiple times.

In the second incident, the Kunnathur police registered a missing case on May 13 based on a complaint lodged by the parents of a 17-year-old girl. Investigation revealed that she was abducted by a 19-year-old youth and sexually assaulted, the police said.

Both the accused were booked under sections 5 (l) (Whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.