Two held for abducting 55-year-old man in Erode

December 10, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were part of a gang that abducted a 55-year-old man, were arrested by the Anthiyur police while search is on for four others here on Saturday.

Police said A. Haneefa, 55, of ASM Nagar in Anthiyur, along with his friends Saminathan of Velampalayam, Murugan of Sankarapalayam, Murugan of Erode, and Ifran of Vaniyambadi, had collected money from the public promising to double the cash, and cheated them.

Sithan and his son Suriya of Ennamangalam had obtained ₹11 lakh from Tamilarasi and Revathi of Karur and promised to double the money and handed it to the gang, who cheated them.

Sithan, Suriya and another investor Bakyaraj were pressurizing Haneefa to return the money in the last 10 days. But, Haneefa reportedly told them that all the five partners had divided the money among themselves and telling him to return the money is unfair.

On December 8, when Haneefa was going on the Anthiyur - Vellithiruppur road in a vehicle, Sithan, Suriya, Bakyaraj, besides Mohan Kumar, Mohanraj and Manickam, from Mettur, abducted him in a car. The gang called Haneefa’s son Ibrahim and demanded ₹70 lakh as ransom to release him. They did not confirm about the place where they are holding Haneefa.

Mr. Ibrahim lodged a complaint with the Anthiyur police, who traced the phone number to Ammapet. A special team found two persons moving in a suspicious manner in the area and nabbed them on Friday night.

They were identified as M. Mohan Kumar, 28, and R. Manickam, 28, from Mettur. Based on inquiries, the team rescued Haneefa from a house at Karumalaikodal in Mettur.

