ADVERTISEMENT

Two held, 150 sovereign gold jewellery recovered

Published - August 13, 2024 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who were part of a gang that burgled 150 sovereign gold jewellery from a doctor’s house at Sampath Nagar on July 30 were arrested by the police and the jewellery was recovered here on Monday night.

Rani Supriya, 42, a homeopathy doctor of Sanjai Nagar at Sampath Nagar in the city, lodged a complaint with Erode North Police that her house was robbed of 219 sovereign gold jewellery in addition to ₹55,000 in cash and 25 grams in silver. Using CCTV footage, police identified three accused, two of whom were found near the Karur bus stand. Upon questioning, the two - identified as S. Agilkumar alias Vellai alias Siva (22) of Avadi, Chennai, and S. Sanjai alias Dhanasekar (19) of Ambattur, Chennai - confessed to the crime. The police recovered 149.50 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them, and the search is on for the other accused.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told media persons that both the accused were history sheeters, with Agilkumar facing trial in 20 cases and Sanjai in 15 cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US