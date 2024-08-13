Two held, 150 sovereign gold jewellery recovered

Two persons who were part of a gang that burgled 150 sovereign gold jewellery from a doctor’s house at Sampath Nagar on July 30 were arrested by the police and the jewellery was recovered here on Monday night.

Rani Supriya, 42, a homeopathy doctor of Sanjai Nagar at Sampath Nagar in the city, lodged a complaint with Erode North Police that her house was robbed of 219 sovereign gold jewellery in addition to ₹55,000 in cash and 25 grams in silver. Using CCTV footage, police identified three accused, two of whom were found near the Karur bus stand. Upon questioning, the two - identified as S. Agilkumar alias Vellai alias Siva (22) of Avadi, Chennai, and S. Sanjai alias Dhanasekar (19) of Ambattur, Chennai - confessed to the crime. The police recovered 149.50 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them, and the search is on for the other accused.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told media persons that both the accused were history sheeters, with Agilkumar facing trial in 20 cases and Sanjai in 15 cases.