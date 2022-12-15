Two head constables placed under suspension in Erode

December 15, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two head constables involved in mishandling a walkie-talkie during a dispute were placed under suspension here on Thursday.

Suresh, 43, was serving at Erode North Police Station. His friend Kalyanasundaram, 45, who was serving at Karungalpalayam Police Station, was recently transferred to Bhavanisagar Police Station. A year ago, Suresh borrowed ₹1 lakh from a financier at Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district and Kalyanansundaram signed the surety bond. Suresh did not repay the money and both met the financier recently. Kalyanasundaram questioned Suresh and an altercation broke out between them.

Kalyanansundaram grabbed the walkie-talkie from Suresh and threw it. Suresh lodged a complaint with the Kumarapalayam police against Kalyanasundaram. After the intervention of senior police officials, Suresh withdrew the complaint.

The issue came to the knowledge of Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan who conducted an inquiry and placed both the head constables under suspension.

CONNECT WITH US