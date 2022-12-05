Two guest workers die in hit-and-run near Coimbatore

December 05, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two pedestrians, both guest workers from Bihar, died after they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Malumichampatty near Coimbatore on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as R. Awdeshkumar (24) and S. Nithishkumar, natives of Purnia district in Bihar, who were working in a footwear company at Seerapalayam village near Malumichampatty.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accident took place around 8.30 p.m. on the service road of Malumichampatty – Othakalmandapam road when the two men and their friends were returning to their quarters on foot after purchasing groceries from Malumichampatty.

As they were nearing a Tangedco office, a white car hit them. The person who drove the car sped away without stopping the vehicle, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Awdeshkumar and Nithishkumar suffered serious injuries and they were rushed to a private hospital in the area. They were later referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, the two died before reaching the hospital, said the police.

The Chettipalayam police registered a case against the driver of the unknown vehicle for offences under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.  The police collected visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality to trace the car and its driver. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US