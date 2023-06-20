ADVERTISEMENT

Two groups clash on police station premises in Salem; three arrested

June 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two groups clashed in an inebriated state on the police station premises, the video of which went viral on social media on Tuesday. The police arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

A. Sakthivel (29) of Mamundi near Attaiyampatti is a casual labourer. On Sunday, around 9.30 p.m., he and his friends consumed liquor near Kalipatti when a quarrel erupted between Sakthivel and P. Naveen alias Naveenkumar (27) of Mallasamudram. Later, Naveen’s gang chased Sakthivel and his friends, and they ran into the Attaiyampatti police station. Both the gangs attacked each other on the station premises in which two persons sustained injuries.

The incident was recorded by local residents, and it was uploaded on social media on Tuesday. Information spread that ganja peddlers attacked a person who came to lodge a complaint against them.

Salem district Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar said those who were involved in the clash were in an inebriated state. Three persons, including Naveen, were arrested, Mr. Sivakumar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US