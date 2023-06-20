Two groups clash on police station premises in Salem; three arrested

June 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

Two groups clashed in an inebriated state on the police station premises, the video of which went viral on social media on Tuesday. The police arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

A. Sakthivel (29) of Mamundi near Attaiyampatti is a casual labourer. On Sunday, around 9.30 p.m., he and his friends consumed liquor near Kalipatti when a quarrel erupted between Sakthivel and P. Naveen alias Naveenkumar (27) of Mallasamudram. Later, Naveen’s gang chased Sakthivel and his friends, and they ran into the Attaiyampatti police station. Both the gangs attacked each other on the station premises in which two persons sustained injuries.

The incident was recorded by local residents, and it was uploaded on social media on Tuesday. Information spread that ganja peddlers attacked a person who came to lodge a complaint against them.

Salem district Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar said those who were involved in the clash were in an inebriated state. Three persons, including Naveen, were arrested, Mr. Sivakumar added.