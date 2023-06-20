HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two groups clash on police station premises in Salem; three arrested

June 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two groups clashed in an inebriated state on the police station premises, the video of which went viral on social media on Tuesday. The police arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

A. Sakthivel (29) of Mamundi near Attaiyampatti is a casual labourer. On Sunday, around 9.30 p.m., he and his friends consumed liquor near Kalipatti when a quarrel erupted between Sakthivel and P. Naveen alias Naveenkumar (27) of Mallasamudram. Later, Naveen’s gang chased Sakthivel and his friends, and they ran into the Attaiyampatti police station. Both the gangs attacked each other on the station premises in which two persons sustained injuries.

The incident was recorded by local residents, and it was uploaded on social media on Tuesday. Information spread that ganja peddlers attacked a person who came to lodge a complaint against them.

Salem district Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar said those who were involved in the clash were in an inebriated state. Three persons, including Naveen, were arrested, Mr. Sivakumar added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.