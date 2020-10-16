Two government school teachers placed under suspension

Two government school teachers in Modakurichi block who were involved in religious propaganda among students were placed under suspension.

On October 6, parents found the assistant headmistress Arulmani and teacher Saranya of Panchayat Union Primary School at Sellathapalayam in Anandampalayam Panchayat invited students to the school and distributed religious materials, including books, to them. When parents gathered at the school, both teachers fled the spot. Based on complaints, the Block Educational Officer inspected the school and found religious materials on the school premises.

The Educational Wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party had submitted a petition to Collector C. Kathiravan demanding action against the teacher.

Also, parents had also submitted a petition demanding action against them. Based on the complaints, officials from the School Education Department held inquiries with students, parents and the teachers and a report was submitted to District Educational Officer Madhesan, who issued orders placing them under suspension. Officials said that departmental action will also be initiated against the two teachers.