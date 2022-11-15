Two government employees booked for job fraud in Coimbatore

November 15, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police have registered a case against two government employees on charges of cheating a 27-year-old man by promising to arrange him a government job.

The accused were identified as Subahan Nisha, an employee at the office of the Public Relations Officer, and Shanthi, who works at the treasury. According to the police, R. Sudharsan from Irumborai in Coimbatore district had applied for a consumer loan at the collectorate. When Mr. Sudharsan met Nisha on May 30 this year at the collectorate to enquire about the loan, the latter informed him that it was cancelled. Nisha contacted Mr. Sudharsan over phone a few days later and informed him that she would arrange him office assistant job if he paid ₹ 4 lakh, the police said.

As per Mr. Sudharsan’s complaint, he gave ₹ 4 lakh to Nisha who gave him a government order copy. The complainant found out that the order was fake and demanded Nisha to return the money. The woman later returned the money.

A police officer said that treasury employee Shanthi helped Nisha in forging the document. The police registered a case against the two government employees under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The officer added that further investigation was on.