Two government buses seized

Two government buses were seized for non-payment of accident compensation, on the orders of Uthangarai sub-court here on Thursday. The cases pertained to the death of Sagasuraman (10), who was knocked down by a government bus in Uthangarai last March; and Sampath Kumar (42) who was fatally hit by a government bus.
The court ordered payment of ₹5.6 lakh to the kin of the boy, and ₹7.21 lakh to the kin of Sampath Kumar. However, no compensation was paid by the Salem division of the State Transport Corporation. Following this, two buses that belonged to the Salem division were seized in Uthangarai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.