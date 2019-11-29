Coimbatore

Two government buses seized

more-in

Two government buses were seized for non-payment of accident compensation, on the orders of Uthangarai sub-court here on Thursday. The cases pertained to the death of Sagasuraman (10), who was knocked down by a government bus in Uthangarai last March; and Sampath Kumar (42) who was fatally hit by a government bus.

The court ordered payment of ₹5.6 lakh to the kin of the boy, and ₹7.21 lakh to the kin of Sampath Kumar. However, no compensation was paid by the Salem division of the State Transport Corporation. Following this, two buses that belonged to the Salem division were seized in Uthangarai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 12:05:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-government-buses-seized/article30110270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY