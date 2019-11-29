Two government buses seized

Two government buses were seized for non-payment of accident compensation, on the orders of Uthangarai sub-court here on Thursday. The cases pertained to the death of Sagasuraman (10), who was knocked down by a government bus in Uthangarai last March; and Sampath Kumar (42) who was fatally hit by a government bus.

The court ordered payment of ₹5.6 lakh to the kin of the boy, and ₹7.21 lakh to the kin of Sampath Kumar. However, no compensation was paid by the Salem division of the State Transport Corporation. Following this, two buses that belonged to the Salem division were seized in Uthangarai.