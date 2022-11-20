Goat killed in leopard attack near Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore

November 20, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A goat was killed in an attack by a leopard near Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Saturday night. Sources said that a goat belonging to a farmer, namely Ponnusamy of Sowdambika Nagar, was killed by the carnivore.

Mahalakshmi Manoharan from Kalaiyanur, State women’s wing head of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, a non-partisan association of farmers, said that at least eight goats belonging to farmers were killed by leopards in places such as Chinna Thadagam, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Kalaiyanur in the past several days. She said that the Forest Department was yet to take control measures, including placing of cage.

A senior official from the Forest Department said that he will look into the grievances of farmers.

