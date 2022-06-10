Two girls drown in Cauvery

Two girls, aged 11 and 7, drowned in the Cauvery river on Friday.

According to the police, A. Sujithra (11) from Kancheepuram and T. Sasirekha (7) from Chennai had come to their grandmother Pappathi’s home in Mettur for school vacation.

On Friday morning, they along with their grandmother went to the Cauvery river, which flows in the locality, to take bath. Sujithra and Sasirekha went to a deep part of the river and drowned.

Pappathi tried to rescue her granddaughters but she also started to drown. The local residents rushed to the spot and rescued Pappathi and retrieved the bodies of the two girls.

The Kolathur police sent the bodies to the Mettur government for postmortem and registered a case.