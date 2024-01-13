ADVERTISEMENT

Two get three years imprisonment in Salem

January 13, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Salem

M. Sabari

Two persons were on Thursday sentenced to three years of imprisonment for misappropriating funds.

A. Prakasam (37), a resident of Mettupatti, was the supervisor of a Tasmac outlet at Danishpet in Salem district, and V. Shanmugasundaram, a resident of VOC Nagar in Omalur, was the salesman.

During a check, Tasmac officials found that Prakasam and Shanmugasundaram misappropriated ₹8.79 lakh in cash. Following this, the then Tasmac district manager, Silambarasan, lodged a complaint with the Salem District Crime Branch (DCB) on August 31, 2013.

The DCB registered a case under Sections 408, 409, 465, 468, 477 (A), and 420 of the IPC against the duo, and the case trial was held at the Judicial Magistrate Court VI. On Thursday, the court found the duo guilty and awarded them three years imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine each.

