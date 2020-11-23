Two get life term in sexual assault case in Coimbatore

A special court in Coimbatore on Monday awarded life term to a 38-year-old woman in a case wherein her male friend had sexually assaulted her minor daughter.

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also awarded life term to the woman's male friend, a 43-year-old man from Venkitapuram in the city.

As per the charge sheet filed by the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, the man used to visit the woman at her apartment near Sugunapuram where she was staying with her 15-year-old daughter. The woman's husband had separated from her, allegedly due to the affair.

The man, as per the charge sheet, sexually assaulted the girl on June 20, 2017 when her mother was sleeping.

Though the girl had complained about the incident to her mother, she pacified her and failed to report the incident to the police.

When she was at her father’s house a year later, she told him about the order she went through. With his help, she lodged a complaint at the AWPS, Perur, on September 18, 2018. Subsequently, the woman and her friend were arrested for various offences under the POCSO Act. The trial in the case was completed on Monday.

J. Radhika, Sessions Judge, POCSO Court, also slapped a fine of ₹ 6,000 on the woman and ₹5,000 on the man.