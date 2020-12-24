Two get life term for sexual assault

A special court here on Wednesday awarded life sentence to two men on charges of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2019.

R. Govindaraj (37) and A. Marimuthu (55) were driver and helper respectively in a bus operated for a private school near Karamadai.

On January 29, 2019, the two accused sexually assaulted the victim, who was studying in LKG in the school after allegedly sedating her. They were booked under Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and were subsequently arrested by the Thudiyalur All Women Police, legal sources said.

Judge J. Radhika delivered the verdict in this case at the Special Court for POCSO Act Cases in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The two accused were sentenced to life imprisonment till their natural death and were levied a fine of ₹50,000 each, the sources said.