Two get life term for murder in Salem

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a petrol bunk staff.

According to the police, G. Govindaraj (27) of Elampillai worked in a petrol bunk in the same locality and an argument erupted between him and local residents S. Raju (24), his brother S. Viji (27) and K. Kesavan (29) while filling petrol for their two-wheeler on March 8, 2013. The local people pacified them.

Later, when Govindaraj, along with other staff, went to a hotel in the locality on the same day, the trio attacked him, and Govindaraj died on the way to the hospital. The Magudanchavadi police registered a case and arrested the trio.

The case trial was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court II and during the course of the trial, Raju died. On Wednesday, the court found Viji and Kesavan guilty and awarded life imprisonment to them and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.