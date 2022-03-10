Two get life term for murder in Coimbatore

The First Additional District Court, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced two persons to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a 45-year-old man.

First Additional District Judge S. Nagarajan awarded the punishment to N. Sathishkumar (29) of Rasipalayam near Sulur and N. Chandran (33) alias Chandru of Namakkal. The police said that the two murdered Muruganantham of Irugur, on November 19, 2019.

According to the police, Muruganantham and Sathishkumar had worked together in a company. Muruganantham later started a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining unit and he allegedly collected ₹4 lakh from Sathishkumar by promising him to make a business partner. However, Muruganantham allegedly asked Sathishkumar to work as an operator first before becoming a partner. Though Sathishkumar frequently asked Muruganantham about the partnership and the money, he was not offered both, the police said.

As per the chargesheet filed by the police, Sathishkumar sought the help of another employee of the CNC unit Chandran to murder Muruganantham. Sathishkumar consumed liquor with Muruganantham on November 19, 2019 and he dropped the latter at his residence. Later, Sathishkumar and Chandran murdered Muruganantham by smothering with a pillow and strangulating using a bedspread and a wire. The Singanallur police arrested the two men following the murder.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 each on Sathishkumar and Chandran.