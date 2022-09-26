Two get life imprisonment in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 26, 2022 18:35 IST

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a murder case, here on Monday.

According to the police, I. Abhishek Maran (30) of Pandu Nagar near Maniyanoor was a truck owner. On May 6, 2020, he was found dead in his house. The Annathanapatti police found that the deceased had a relationship with a woman, and the woman’s family was involved in the murder. After investigations, the police arrested V. Prabakaran (28) of Ambal Yeri Road in Dadagapatti, and A. Arulkumar (23) of Ramasamy Nagar in Erumapalayam.

The case trial was held at the Additional Sessions Court I in the Salem District Combined Court Complex. On Monday, Judge S. Jeganathan awarded life imprisonment to Prabakaran and Arulkumar and imposed a fine of ₹12,000 each.

