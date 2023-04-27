ADVERTISEMENT

Two get life imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

April 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minors in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 24-year-old youth residing in Kadaiyampatti locality sexually assaulted his aunt’s 13-year-old daughter, who was mentally ill, on April 13, 2019.

The Omalur All Women Police registered a case under Sections 5 (k), (n), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. The case trial was held at Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases.

On Wednesday, the court found the accused guilty, sentenced him to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, a 12-year-old girl from Mallur locality was sexually assaulted by her father on August 24, 2021.

The Kondalampatti All Women Police registered a case against the victim’s father (aged 43) under sections 294 (b), 342, 450, and 506 (ii) of the IPC r/w Sections 5 (L), 5 (m), 5 (n), and 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at special court for the trial of POCSO Act cases. On Wednesday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded life imprisonment, and also imposed ₹15,000 as fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US