Two get life imprisonment for sexual assault in Salem

April 27, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting minors in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 24-year-old youth residing in Kadaiyampatti locality sexually assaulted his aunt’s 13-year-old daughter, who was mentally ill, on April 13, 2019.

The Omalur All Women Police registered a case under Sections 5 (k), (n), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused. The case trial was held at Special Court for the trial of POCSO Act cases.

On Wednesday, the court found the accused guilty, sentenced him to life imprisonment, and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

Likewise, a 12-year-old girl from Mallur locality was sexually assaulted by her father on August 24, 2021.

The Kondalampatti All Women Police registered a case against the victim’s father (aged 43) under sections 294 (b), 342, 450, and 506 (ii) of the IPC r/w Sections 5 (L), 5 (m), 5 (n), and 6 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

The case trial was held at special court for the trial of POCSO Act cases. On Wednesday, the court found the accused guilty, awarded life imprisonment, and also imposed ₹15,000 as fine.

