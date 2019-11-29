Two get life imprisonment for murder

A court in Gobichettipalayam sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for murdering a man in 2016.

Duraimurugavel (45) of Theni district was a driver in a garment company in Tiruppur. He had a relationship with Sivadasu’s wife Selvarani and both were living together at Ganapathi Nagar in Bhavani Sagar. She later developed illicit relationship with Duraimurugavel’s friend Raja alias Madhan. Duraimurugavel warned them that angered the duo.

On December 11, 2006, Selvarani and Madhan murdered Duraimurugavel and went into hiding.

The Bhavani Sagar police registered a case.

Selvarani surrendered before Thoppampalayam Village Administrative Officer Mohanraj while Madhan surrendered at a court in Erode. The case was on trial at the Third Additional District Judge Court at Gobichettipalayam.

The judge found them guilty and sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment and also levied a fine of ₹ 5,000 on each.