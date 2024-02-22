GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

February 22, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Court on Thursday sentenced a man and his son to life imprisonment for murdering a farmer. A. Palanisamy (52) was involved in a land dispute with his relative C. Balu (48), a resident of Kancheri near Danishpet. On August 25, 2016, a quarrel erupted between the two, during which Palanisamy and his son Jothivel (28) attacked Balu, who then died of his injuries on the way to the hospital. Deevattipatti police registered a case and arrested Palanisamy and Jothivel. The case trial was held at Additional District Court II and on Thursday, the court found the duo guilty, awarded them life imprisonment, and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each.

