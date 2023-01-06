HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

January 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case on Friday.

According to the police, F. Charles (28) of Masilapalayam near Mettur died in May 2009 when he was in Bengaluru. His mother F. Mary Glory (58), and his second wife, Pushpa, believed that Charles was murdered by the relatives of his first wife, Lakshmi. To take revenge for the death of Charles, Mary Glory, Pushpa, and their relative, K. John Bosco (48), murdered Lakshmi on June 30, 2009, in Mettur. The Mettur police registered a case, arrested the accused, and remanded them in prison. Later, they were released on bail.

The case trial was held at Mettur Additional Sessions Court, and during the course of the trial, Pushpa absconded and the trial against the two remaining accused continued. On Friday, the court pronounced Mary Glory and John Bosco guilty and awarded them life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.