Two get life imprisonment for murder in Salem

January 06, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

Two persons were sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case on Friday.

According to the police, F. Charles (28) of Masilapalayam near Mettur died in May 2009 when he was in Bengaluru. His mother F. Mary Glory (58), and his second wife, Pushpa, believed that Charles was murdered by the relatives of his first wife, Lakshmi. To take revenge for the death of Charles, Mary Glory, Pushpa, and their relative, K. John Bosco (48), murdered Lakshmi on June 30, 2009, in Mettur. The Mettur police registered a case, arrested the accused, and remanded them in prison. Later, they were released on bail.

The case trial was held at Mettur Additional Sessions Court, and during the course of the trial, Pushpa absconded and the trial against the two remaining accused continued. On Friday, the court pronounced Mary Glory and John Bosco guilty and awarded them life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 each on them.