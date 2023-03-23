ADVERTISEMENT

Two get double life imprisonment in murder case after 26 years in Salem

March 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, who were involved in a double murder 26 years ago, were sentenced to double life imprisonment on Thursday by the Salem Additional Sessions Court.

According to the police, in 1997, K. Murugesan’s relative’s daughter of Vattakadu near Omalur eloped with a youth from the same locality. It was said that P. Periyannan (25) and P. Sasikumar (25) of the same locality helped them to elope. Coming to know about this, Murugaesan, his friends P. Chinnakunju alias Kandhasamy of Sarkaraichettipatty and S. Sankar alias Murugan of Gopinathapuram murdered Periyannan and Sasikumar by strangulating them on March 7, 1997. After murdering the duo, the accused persons dumped the bodies in Erode district.

The Omalur police registered a case under Sections 302, 201, and r/w 34 of the IPC and arrested Murugesan, Murugan, and Kandhasamy. The trial of the case was held at the Salem Additional Sessions Court I. During the course of the trial, one of the accused, Sankar alias Murugan, died. The court found the two remaining accused persons guilty. Chinnakunju alias Kandhasamy (56) and Murugesan (58) were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life (double count). Kandhasamy was imposed a fine of ₹. 30,000, while Murugesan was imposed a fine of ₹ 1,000.

