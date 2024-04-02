Two get double life imprisonment for murder in Salem

April 02, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Special Court on Monday sentenced two individuals to double life imprisonment for the murder of two people. The convicts are identified as Gopi (39), a resident of Ammapet and an auto driver, and his brother-in-law Dhanasekaran (47) from Nanjampatti.

To avenge an earlier attack on Dhanasekaran by auto drivers Selvam (25) of Periyar Nagar and Krishnan (24) of Krishnanpudur, Gopi, Dhanasekaran, Kandasamy (35) of Thadampatti and a 17-year-old murdered the two auto drivers on March 12, 2009. Ammapet Police, after filing a case, apprehended all four suspects.

While the juvenile’s case was separated from the trial, the remaining three faced trial at the Special Court, and Kandhasamy died during the course of the trial. On Monday, Gopi and Dhanasekaran were both found guilty and received double life sentences, in addition to a fine of ₹11,000.

