Two get a day’s imprisonment till the rising of court for investment fraud

December 09, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special court in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced two proprietors of an investment firm to undergo imprisonment for one day till the rising of the court on charges of cheating depositors.

Judge A.S. Ravi, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act in Coimbatore, awarded the punishment to K. Sivasamy (55) of Mampadi at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district and R. Periyasamy (54) of Perundurai in Erode district.

They ran Kongu Finance and Investments with its office at Perundurai. According to the Economic Offences Wing, the accused cheated a total of 186 investors of ₹12.01 crore between July 27, 2006 and October 27, 2014.

The court also slapped a fine to the tune of ₹ 60,000 on the duo and acquitted three other accused, P. Duraisamy, C. Muthusamy and M Hemalatha.

Three arrested on theft charges

The police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of stealing gold jewellery from three houses within the limits of the Sulur police station in Coimbatore district. The arrested have been identified as Mubarak Ali (29), Jeganathan (27) and Saravanan (24). The police recovered 22 sovereigns of jewellery worth ₹13 lakh and ₹ 1.60 from them. Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinanarayanan lauded the police team.