Two get 20 years imprisonment in Namakkal

April 30, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Namakkal

Two persons were awarded 20 years of imprisonment each in Namakkal district on Monday.

In October 2020, the Rasipuram All Women’s Police arrested 12 people, including two minors, for allegedly sexually assaulting two siblings aged 13 and 12 over a period of six months on various occasions. On Monday, two of the accused, E. Selathan alias Varatharaj (59) and Sankar alias Siva (26) were convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, in addition to a fine of ₹2,000 being imposed. The other accused are still awaiting trial. Following the verdict, the two accused were lodged at Salem Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.