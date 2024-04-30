Two get 20 years imprisonment in Namakkal

April 30, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Namakkal

Two persons were awarded 20 years of imprisonment each in Namakkal district on Monday.

In October 2020, the Rasipuram All Women’s Police arrested 12 people, including two minors, for allegedly sexually assaulting two siblings aged 13 and 12 over a period of six months on various occasions. On Monday, two of the accused, E. Selathan alias Varatharaj (59) and Sankar alias Siva (26) were convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, in addition to a fine of ₹2,000 being imposed. The other accused are still awaiting trial. Following the verdict, the two accused were lodged at Salem Central Prison.