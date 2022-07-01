Two get 10 years rigorous imprisonment in emu scam

The special court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced two persons to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an emu scam.

The court awarded the punishment to Tamizhprabhu and Rajasekar of Tamizh Emu Farms India Private Limited, which had its office on Chennimalai Road in Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Coimbatore, the firm offered various schemes, involving the rearing of emu, to investors promising higher returns. A total of 72 people invested ₹1.20 crore in the firm. However, the company failed to give the assured returns or the invested money to the investors.

The EOW registered a case against the firm in September 2012 based on a complaint lodged by one of the investors, namely Sathish of Erode. The chargesheet was filed in the case in April 2013.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 1.18 crore on Tamizhprabhu and Rajasekar