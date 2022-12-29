Two get 10 years jail for sexual assault in Salem

December 29, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - SALEM

A court here on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to undergo 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping a girl and sexually assaulting her in 2018. A relative of the accused who helped in kidnapping the victim was also sentenced to undergo 10 years imprisonment.

The prosecution case is that T. Sundarraj lured the 14-year-girl with promise of marriage and kidnapped her with the help of P. Thangavel, 71, on July 27, 2018, and committed the crime.

Mecheri police registered a case under Sections 363, 366, 366 (a) of Indian Penal Code r/w 5(1), 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

J.P. Jayanthi, Special District Judge, Special Court for POCSO Act cases, found the two guilty and sentenced each to undergo 10 years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively. Later, both the convicts were lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison.