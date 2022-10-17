Two from Salem drown in Sarabanga River

While the body of the 29-year-old man was retrieved on Sunday, search is on to retrieve the body of the man’s 24-year-old friend

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 17, 2022 16:07 IST

Two persons drowned in the Sarabanga River on Sunday, and a search is underway on Monday to retrieve the bodies.

According to the police, A. Gowthaman (24) of Nainampatti near Edappadi was a casual labourer. His friend P. Ayyappan (29) from Avani Perur.

On Sunday evening, the duo, along with their friends, went to the Sarabanga river to bathe. Due to rain, the water flow in the river was high.

While Gowthaman and Ayyappan went into the river where the water flow was high, the duo was washed away. Their friends tried to save them but in vain.

On receiving information, Edappadi Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and searched for the duo. In the night, around 11.45 p.m., the firefighters retrieved Ayyappan’s body.

Due to poor visibility at night, the search was stopped and resumed on Monday morning. The Edappadi police registered a case and are investigating further.

