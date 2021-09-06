Coimbatore

Two from Kerala killed in accident

Two persons hailing from Kerala were killed after the two-wheeler they travelled was knocked down by a mini goods carrier at Chettipalayam near Coimbatore on Saturday.

The police said S. Akshaykumar (23) from Kasaragod and R. Amal (26) from Palakkad district worked in a transport company at Chettipalayam.

The accident took place on Chettipalayam – Palladam road around 5.30 p.m. when they were returning home after work.

Driver of the goods carrier, Senthil Kumar (35) of Chettipalayam, hit the two-wheeler after he reportedly lost control over the vehicle.

Akshaykumar and Amal died on the spot, the police said.

The police registered a case against Senthil Kumar.


Comments
