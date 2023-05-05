Two from Kerala held with methamphetamine near Coimbatore

May 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Friday arrested two persons from Kerala on charges of possessing methamphetamine, a synthetic drug.

The arrested have been identified as Ramachandran Abinand (21) and Mohammed Faizal (19). Based on specific information, the police carried out a special drive at K.G. Chavadi and found the duo carrying six grams of the synthetic drug, also known as crystal meth. The police said that the seized drug was valued around ₹16,000. Abinand and Faizal were produced before a magistrate, following which they were remanded in judicial custody.