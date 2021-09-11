Two from Kerala drown in River Cauvery

Erode

11 September 2021 23:56 IST

Two youth from Kerala drowned in River Cauvery at Karanampalayam check dam here on Saturday evening.

Police said the victims, B. Kiran Babu (23) of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district and P. Edu (22) of Ponnani in Malappuram district, along with their friends had come to Chennimalai to meet a friend.

Later, the two along with seven others went to the check dam for bathing. At 3.30 p.m., the two ventured into deep waters and drowned.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Malayampalayam police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for postmortem. Police said that all the youth, including the victims, were in an inebriated condition when the incident happened.