Two from Kerala arrested with methamphetamine near Coimbatore

March 30, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Kerala were arrested on charges of possessing  methamphetamine (crystal meth), a synthetic drug, from a place near Annur on Thursday. The arrested have been identified as J. Jinson, 29, and K. Shanson, 34.

According to the police, a vehicle check was conducted near Annur on Thursday, based on specific information on the peddling of drugs. A police team led by Annur inspector N. Nithya and members from the special team of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested Jinson and Shanson with eight gram of methamphetamine. The seized contraband was worth around ₹24,000.

The police seized two motorcycles used by the accused. They were remanded in judicial custody. 

